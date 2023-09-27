Kejriwal bungalow row: CBI initiates inquiry, AAP claims vendetta

Months after the ministry of home affairs (MHA) asked the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) to conduct a special audit into alleged irregularities and violations in the reconstruction Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s new bungalow, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday launched a preliminary inquiry into the matter.

The complaint has been filed against "unknown public servant(s) of the Government of Delhi". If the inquiry reveals sufficient details, the agency will register an RC or 'regular case' against Kejriwal.

According to media reports, the CBI has written to the Delhi government's Public Works Department (PWD), seeking copies of documents and records of approval.