Kejriwal bungalow row: CBI initiates inquiry, AAP claims vendetta
CBI has launched an enquiry in connection with alleged irregularities and corruption in the renovation of the residence of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Months after the ministry of home affairs (MHA) asked the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) to conduct a special audit into alleged irregularities and violations in the reconstruction Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s new bungalow, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday launched a preliminary inquiry into the matter.
The complaint has been filed against "unknown public servant(s) of the Government of Delhi". If the inquiry reveals sufficient details, the agency will register an RC or 'regular case' against Kejriwal.
According to media reports, the CBI has written to the Delhi government's Public Works Department (PWD), seeking copies of documents and records of approval.
The agency has also asked for documents pertaining to "the request from the client for executing work of superior specification", which includes marble flooring, as well details of payments to the contractor.
It is worth recalling that the 'renovation' of Kejriwal's residence was done during the Covid-19 pandemic, costing crores of rupees. At the time, it was alleged that rules had been flouted, and there were also allegations of corruption. As of now, the CBI has not officially commented on the matter.
Reacting to the move, Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said the BJP-led Union government is retorting to vendetta politics.
"So far, BJP has filed over 50 cases against Kejriwal ji... nothing came out in them and nothing will come out of this. No matter how much investigation the BJP does, Arvind Kejriwal will continue to fight for the interests of the common man. Kejriwal has sworn he will make India No. 1 in the world and he is ready to pay any price for this," the AAP said in its statement.
