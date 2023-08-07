Delhi's draft climate action plan aims to reduce dependence on hydropower from other states

With climate projections indicating rising temperatures and intensified periods of heavy rainfall, the energy and power sector in Delhi faces a slew of challenges. Extreme weather events, rising temperatures and altered precipitation patterns pose threats to both infrastructure and supply security.

Hydropower output can be severely affected by changes in temperature and precipitation. Since Delhi doesn't have its own hydropower generation capability, it relies on other states for this power.

Climate change can impact water flow, affecting hydropower capacity. It is important to reduce dependence on hydropower and focus more on other renewable and clean energy sources, the report states.

To encourage the use of clean solar energy in Delhi, the city government launched the Delhi Solar Policy in September 2016. The goal of the policy is to set up 2,000 MW of solar power installations by 2025.