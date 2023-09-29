Development only if environment can be protected, says Himachal governor

Environment conservation must take precedence over development, said Himachal Pradesh governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Friday, 29 September, as the goal of development will only be achieved if the environment is protected.

Shukla was addressing the fourth Confederation of Indian Industry Power Conclave at its inauguration ceremony. The conclave's theme this year is 'Making Himachal Pradesh the Capital of Green and Clean Energy'.

Shukla said, "We cannot make development if we continue to exploit nature and do not preserve the environment."