Development only if environment can be protected, says Himachal governor
Shiv Pratap Shukla was inaugurating the a Confederation of Indian Industry power conclave, themed 'Making Himachal Pradesh the Capital of Green and Clean Energy'
Environment conservation must take precedence over development, said Himachal Pradesh governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Friday, 29 September, as the goal of development will only be achieved if the environment is protected.
Shukla was addressing the fourth Confederation of Indian Industry Power Conclave at its inauguration ceremony. The conclave's theme this year is 'Making Himachal Pradesh the Capital of Green and Clean Energy'.
Shukla said, "We cannot make development if we continue to exploit nature and do not preserve the environment."
Himachal Pradesh has certainly faced the consequences of development that did not take environmental safety into consideration, as the recent rain-triggered disasters show, Shukla suggested. Both the government and the hydropower developers in the region must ponder over them and ensure that the environment is not disturbed, he continued.
Specifically addressing the matter of hydroelectricity, Shukla said, "Sustainable development will be difficult if we continue to harness hydropower potential without protecting nature."
At the same time, he said, the Himachal Pradesh government has taken multiple steps to promote green and clean energy and it can become a role model for other states.
