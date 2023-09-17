Himachal ropes in experts to help tackle sharp spike in landslides

Several academic and research institutions in Himachal Pradesh and outside will prepare a report on landslides and assist the state government in adopting scientific mitigation measures, chief secretary Prabodh Saxena said on Saturday, 16 September.

He said the report, to be submitted in two or three months, would also suggest some prominent and vulnerable locations for further detailed investigation taking geological, geotechnical and geophysical parameters into consideration for proper scientific management of landslides.

In a statement issued in Shimla on Saturday, the chief secretary said considering the state's topographical locations, fragile environment and vulnerable ecology, experts have been roped in to carry out preliminary geological investigations at 10-15 most vulnerable sites in each district and suggest mitigation measures.