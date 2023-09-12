Experts to be roped in for undertaking in-depth study of landslides in Himachal Pradesh

Experts from the Geological Survey of India, IIT Ropar and Wadia Institute of Seismology will be roped in for an in-depth study of landslides in Himachal Pradesh, officials said on Tuesday.

In the ongoing monsoon season, 111 people died in 165 landslides between June 24 and September 11, according to state emergency operation centre data.

There are 17,120 landslide-prone sites in the state and 675 of these are near critical infrastructure and habitations, the data showed.

Expressing concern over the landslides, the officials said the study would examine the reason behind land subsidence at nearly 200 places where there is no construction.

