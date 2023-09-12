The 'best minister' and the worst disaster in hill states

Several thousand kilometres of newly constructed ‘all-weather’ roads have been washed away in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand this year. But the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) remains unperturbed, far from apologetic.

The ministry of road transport and highways, to which the NHAI reports, has also maintained a studied silence. Is nobody responsible for this mess, then?

Nitin Gadkari, hailed as one of the ‘best ministers’ in the Union government, someone whose name often crops up as a possible successor to PM Narendra Modi, has blamed the losses on nature’s fury.

Experts and environmentalists, however, are livid at this passing of the buck—they claim Gadkari knew the consequences of the NHAI’s reckless decisions; that he had been alerted but had chosen to ignore the warnings.

Gadkari knew only too well, they say, when the NHAI conceived of the Char Dham project in 2016 that this network of roads was being constructed in a fragile mountainous area that comprised of shale rock, which is a weak sedimentary rock.

Instead of taking the technically sound advice of independent scientists, geologists and seismologists experienced in this terrain, he chose to copy the American paradigm of building a ‘web’ of roads—without paying heed to the fact that road construction in the US is also governed by strict environmental protocols.

The NHAI’s unplanned engineering constructions, unsuitable to the terrain, have destabilised the hill slopes and are a major contributing factor to the magnitude of destruction that we are witnessing in the Himalayan region this year.