'Death better than this nightmare': landslide victims in Himachal Pradesh

“I slept at IGMCH on Thursday night as there is no place to go," says Promila, who is separated from her husband. “I am desperately looking for a job and am willing to even clean and sweep as I am in dire need of money for my mother's treatment,” she adds. "My mother is all I have."

"We could not salvage our belongings and the only things left are the clothes we were wearing while running out of the collapsed house," says Suman, whose room was adjacent to Promila's.

Suman, who works as a domestic help, says she has lost everything in the landslide and has no money to even pay her son's school fees. She said they have no shelter, no clothes and that even the school books of her son, a student of class 5, were damaged in the landslide.

"Our plight is miserable but it did not attract the attention of the authorities as no casualty was reported in this landslide. What is the use of getting so many donations, if the state government cannot help the disaster victims?” she asks.