DMK MP urges govt to rethink holding winter session amid peak smog

DMK Rajya Sabha MP P. Wilson on Wednesday described Delhi as a “gas chamber”, urging the Union government to reconsider holding the winter session of Parliament during months when air pollution reaches its peak.

Speaking in the Rajya Sabha during a discussion on a resolution to extend the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Amendment Act, 2024 to Manipur, Wilson said air pollution had moved far beyond a “statutory concern” and had now become a “national emergency” requiring top-level intervention.

“Nowhere is pollution more visible than right here in the capital city. Delhi has become a gas chamber. Parliament cannot sit in silence while citizens gasp for survival,” Wilson said, noting that Delhi has not witnessed a single day in 2025 that meets WHO’s safe air quality standards.

According to him, the rise in pollution has shortened life expectancy in Delhi by over eight years. While stubble burning in Haryana and Punjab is often cited as a major cause, Wilson said vehicular emissions remain the largest contributor, compounded by what he termed “over-centralisation”.

“In this country, why should all work be carried out from Delhi? The government in 2025 does not need to work the same way it did in 1950,” he said, arguing that administrative concentration had placed an unsustainable burden on the capital.