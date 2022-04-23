Earth Day tribute to Aravallis by Gurgaon citizens
The Aravalli Bachao Citizens Movement commemorated Earth Day in the forest behind Suncity on April 23
The Aravalli Bachao Citizens Movement commemorated Earth Day in the forest behind Suncity on April 23. It was a purposeful, healing and reflective gathering attended by nature enthusiasts from all across Gurgaon.
“About 70 citizens of Gurgaon came together for the love of the Earth and a heartfelt passion to connect with the local urban forest — a part of our precious Aravallis. The group consisting of people from all age groups started with cleaning the forest and then went on to create art using twigs and leaves, followed by meditation and poetry recital,” said Anu PD from the Aravalli Bachao Citizens Movement.
Armed with bags and reusable gloves, the green soldiers cleared up many patches of the Aravallis littered with plastic and Styrofoam and helped restore the glory of the greens. "As forest-lovers, it is painful to see people disrespecting our sacred spaces and treating them like open dustbins. Such clean up drives should be organized every week along with sensitisation towards the forest", said Puja Ahmed, a regular walker in the Aravallis.
The nature loving citizens created beautiful artwork with the offerings of the forest. "We have created a home with branches and stones with a message to Save the Earth. The idea is that every action to save the planet starts at home", said Tanay, one of the youngest creators of the artwork.
The fun activity was followed by a meditation session to thank the forest for all the life it supports. "I was back to being a child and was climbing a tree. This is what I experienced when I had my eyes" were the words of Kenneth, a Gurgaon resident and lover of greens.
A young participant quizzed the crowd on their knowledge of the planet. It not only lent another fun element to the event but also enhanced the knowledge of those present.
The "Forest Friending Experience" ended with the participants sharing their poetic words. "This planet is not only ours but a shared home with other living beings. Let us not destroy it for our sake and theirs," was the summation of a little girl Pearl's ‘pearls of wisdom’.
The theme of Earth Day 2022 is “Invest in our planet”. People shared their views on how they are taking responsibility for their waste in their homes and communities, practicing sustainable living, reducing consumption and promoting conservation. A young 17-year-old girl Mitwah Nakra talked about how she and her mother have started using cloth pads as an eco-friendly alternative to single use, disposable menstrual pads available in the market.
The event ended with a pledge by all present to save and protect our home. Our Planet. The Earth!
