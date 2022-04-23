Earth Day tribute to Aravallis by Gurgaon citizens

The Aravalli Bachao Citizens Movement commemorated Earth Day in the forest behind Suncity on April 23. It was a purposeful, healing and reflective gathering attended by nature enthusiasts from all across Gurgaon.

“About 70 citizens of Gurgaon came together for the love of the Earth and a heartfelt passion to connect with the local urban forest — a part of our precious Aravallis. The group consisting of people from all age groups started with cleaning the forest and then went on to create art using twigs and leaves, followed by meditation and poetry recital,” said Anu PD from the Aravalli Bachao Citizens Movement.

Armed with bags and reusable gloves, the green soldiers cleared up many patches of the Aravallis littered with plastic and Styrofoam and helped restore the glory of the greens. "As forest-lovers, it is painful to see people disrespecting our sacred spaces and treating them like open dustbins. Such clean up drives should be organized every week along with sensitisation towards the forest", said Puja Ahmed, a regular walker in the Aravallis.