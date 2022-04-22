World Earth Day: Tanishaa Mukerji plays her part in enriching the planet through her NGO 'Stamp'

She said, "Preserving our planet is like breathing or any other important activity we do. It should be our first priority instead of a decorative social cause. I aim to keep working and motivating others to help save the blue planet through my NGO called 'Stamp'. We organise activities and events surrounding global betterment and work towards making the planet greener by planting trees helping with increasing our green cover and reducing our carbon footprint. I wish that this little effort of ours spreads as much awareness as possible and goes a long way. I feel time is running out for us and If we don’t do something about preserving our soil our water and our plant and animal life it will be sacrificed to the economic gains of a few and at the end of the day these individuals are operating without a conscience or a care about the future!"