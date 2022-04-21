This ‘Mother Earth Day’, we must pledge resist new-age colonisers intent on owning nature itself

The theme of the 2022 Mother Earth Day, which is on Friday, April 22, is “invest in our planet”. The original meaning of the word “invest”, from the root “vest” and the Latin “vestis” (garment) was to “make beautiful”, and to clothe. I have often heard tribal peasants as they go to work in their fields say, “I am going to beautify the earth”.

But the word “invest” almost universally has a different connotation today. The change has an ugly colonial history. A mere 10 years after the creation of the East India Company in 1600, the meaning of investment changed from being diverse ways of clothing and "surrounding” to "use money to produce profit” in connection with corporate colonial trade.

It was John Locke who extended it to the “circulation of money” to suit the needs of private property and the money-centred structures that were then being built by colonial commerce.

The currency of life is life, not money. Our planet connects us to her life and the earth family through flows of living currencies of energy and breath, water and nourishment. Currency means flow. It is the flow of life and love through the web of life in nature and society which sustains as one.

It should, therefore, be plain that food, water, breath, care are the currencies of life. The diverse currencies of life grow the infrastructure of life so all lives can thrive. That was the meaning with its roots in Latin till the 17th century.

Money is a mere means of exchange of real goods and services produced by earth and through real work by people.

GDP “growth”, which is much treasured and even revered today, has been a journey in which money has mutated into a mysterious construct named “capital”, which could create wealth by denying and appropriating the creativity of nature, women, farmers, workers; it could enclose the commons and own the commons as private property.

This “capital” then mutated into “investment”, which further mutated, through multiple follow-on constructions into “returns on investment” under which those who do no real work control wealth created by exploitation of nature. People can thus accumulate more wealth, and use the wealth to further exploit nature and society. The ecological crises grow. Poverty, misery, exclusion also grow.