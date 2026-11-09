Earthshot prize venue choice draws criticism over Reliance’s fossil fuel links, Vantara controversy

The Guardian reports criticism of the Earthshot prize’s choice of a Reliance-owned venue.

Conservationists cite Reliance’s fossil fuel interests and concerns over the Vantara zoo.

The Earthshot prize says it is paying the standard commercial rate to hire the venue.

The Earthshot's decision to hold its annual awards ceremony at a venue owned by Reliance Industries has drawn criticism from conservationists over the conglomerate’s fossil fuel interests and its philanthropic arm’s funding of the controversial Vantara zoo, according to a report by The Guardian.

The ceremony will take place at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai on 17 November, a spokesperson for the Earthshot prize confirmed. Founded by Prince William in 2020, the prize awards £1 million each year to five winners to support conservation work.

The convention centre is part of Reliance Industries, owned by billionaire Mukesh Ambani. The conglomerate also owns the Jamnagar refinery in Gujarat, which The Guardian describes as the world’s largest oil refinery.

The report says Reliance’s philanthropic arm funds Vantara, a 400-hectare private zoo founded by Mukesh Ambani’s son Anant Ambani and inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year.

Vantara houses more than 150,000 animals, representing over 2,000 species. Its collection reportedly includes endangered species such as Madagascar’s radiated tortoise and Brazil’s Spix’s macaw, which is considered extinct in the wild.

Megan Carr of the Wildlife Animal Protection Forum South Africa told The Guardian that holding the event at a Reliance-owned venue could lend “an unearned environmental prestige” to a corporate group facing questions from the global conservation community.

Conservation groups have raised concerns about the speed at which Vantara has acquired animals and their sources, the report said.

The 32-member committee governing the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) this week asked India to submit another report on measures taken to address concerns over imports of protected species. It also asked the CITES secretariat to review 11 cases involving unresolved questions about how animals were transferred to Vantara, according to the report.