Musk shares reports on Reliance-linked BJP funding, intensifies Ambani attack

The posts mark an escalation in Musk’s argument that influential business interests are obstructing his satellite broadband service to protect their position in the Indian market. The reports he shared concern political funding and campaigning; they do not, by themselves, establish interference in Starlink’s approvals.

Reliance has not publicly responded to Musk’s allegations. The government has rejected suggestions of selective treatment, describing its authorisation framework for telecom and satellite services as “fair and non-discriminatory”.

In another post, Musk sarcastically addressed the industrialist as “Prime Minister Ambani” and accused him of protecting a monopoly. He asked whether Ambani would allow Starlink to compete in India.

Musk has also argued that satellite broadband could expand internet access in underserved areas, helping children access education and small businesses reach overseas customers. In a subsequent post, he highlighted Starlink’s use during natural disasters when other communications networks fail.

The government, however, has maintained that the remaining steps towards commercial operations apply to all licensed satellite communications providers.