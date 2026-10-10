‘Prime Minister’ Ambani and ‘President’ Musk in tussle over Starlink in India

Musk mocks Ambani as ‘Prime Minister Ambani’ amid delays in Starlink’s India entry.

Government denies discrimination as security clearances for satellite communication services remain pending.

Starlink’s rural reach raises questions over affordability, technological self-reliance and national security.

Elon Musk’s posts asking whether ‘Ambani is the real boss of India’ and now addressing him as ‘Prime Minister Ambani’ have lent a sharper edge to his apparent frustration over the delay in securing licences to operate in India. Conspiracy theories abound, among them the question of whether Modi and Ambani are the invisible hand directing the plot.

Late in the evening, at 10.33 pm to be precise, on Friday, 9 October, Elon Musk addressed the ‘prime minister of India’. In a post designed to grab attention, he wrote, 'Dear Prime Minister Ambani, please accept my humble apologies for not realising that you are the real boss of India. Naturally, you would prefer to maintain your monopolistic exploitation of the great people of India, but would you nonetheless consider allowing Starlink to compete?'

He then went on to claim that in rural India, where there are no internet connections, Starlink would change the lives of children and small businesses. He also underlined Starlink’s role in saving lives during natural disasters when all other communication systems failed.

Reactions from India were sometimes savage. A particularly acerbic comment on his post read, 'Dear President Elon, please accept my humble apologies for not realising that you are the real boss of the USA. Naturally, you would prefer to maintain your monopolistic exploitation of the great people of the USA and not allow Chinese cars to compete with your cars.'