Endangered red panda spotted in Tawang

According to the World Wildlife Fund website, the red panda is slightly larger than a domestic cat, with a bear-like body and thick russet fur. The belly and limbs are black and there are white markings on the side of the head and above its small eyes.



Red pandas are very skillful and acrobatic animals that predominantly stay in trees.



It is the state animal of Sikkim which hosts the Red Panda Festival every year. The winter event features parades, live music and draws tourists and locals alike.



Almost 50 per cent of the red panda's habitat is in the Eastern Himalayas.



They use their long, bushy tails for balance and to cover themselves in winter, presumably for warmth.



Primarily an herbivore, the name panda is said to come from the Nepali word 'ponya,' which means bamboo or plant-eating animal.