Environmental laws have long been bypassed, says Jairam Ramesh

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Friday said India’s progressive environmental laws had repeatedly been circumvented and called upon the judiciary to ensure their enforcement in letter and spirit.

The Congress general secretary in charge of communications was responding to edited excerpts from a speech delivered by Supreme Court judge Justice Ujjal Bhuyan at Vivekananda Kendra in Guwahati on 8 August.

Sharing the published excerpts on X, Ramesh described Justice Bhuyan’s observations as a timely and courageous warning with implications for the Supreme Court, High Courts and the National Green Tribunal.

The former Union environment minister said the judge’s central argument concerned what he described as the Supreme Court’s inconsistent approach to the environmental consequences of development and infrastructure projects.