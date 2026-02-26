Norwegian envoy highlights environment cooperation: Norway's climate investments in India at a glance

Environmental protection and climate action remain central to Norway’s engagement strategy with India, Norwegian Ambassador May-Elin Stener said on Thursday, underlining growing cooperation on forests, oceans and nature-based solutions as both countries expand bilateral climate partnerships.

Speaking to the press on the sidelines of the World Sustainable Development Summit 2026, the envoy said developing countries could significantly scale up nature-based solutions through international collaboration backed by sustained financial and technical support. The 25th edition of the World Sustainable Development Summit is being held from 25–27 February at the Taj Palace, New Delhi, under the umbrella theme: Transformations : Vision, Voices, and Values for Sustainable Development.

“Norway is a strong supporter of nature-based solutions, and we are happy to work internationally on these solutions. We have two big tracks in which we are working -- forests and oceans,” she said.

Highlighting the broader framework of ties with New Delhi, Stener said environmental protection and climate action formed one of the core pillars of bilateral cooperation. “Among the four to five pillars of our cooperation with India is the protection of the environment and combating climate change. That will continue to be a core component of our cooperation,” she said.

Referring to global conservation efforts, the envoy pointed to Norway’s support for rainforest preservation through initiatives such as the Tropical Forest Forever Facility. “We will continue to support preservation of the rainforests because they are crucial to the climate in the world,” she said.

Describing Norway as an “ocean nation like India”, Stener said both sides were expanding collaboration under blue economy partnerships. “We have a task force on the blue economy and an overall oceans cooperation with India. We are working internationally to preserve the oceans and to look ahead for better solutions for nature and to combat climate change,” she said.