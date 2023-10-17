EU to push for phasing out fossil fuels at COP28

European Union member states will push negotiators at this year's UN climate summit, COP28, to agree to the phase-out of "unabated" fossil fuels globally by the decade's end.

"(The European) Council stresses that the transition to a climate-neutral economy will require a global phase-out of unabated fossil fuels and a peak in their consumption in this decade," said a statement released after a meeting of EU environment ministers.

Burning coal, oil, and gas produces greenhouse gases that are the main cause of climate change