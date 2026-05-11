Europe’s airline industry emits more CO₂ than before COVID despite vow to decarbonise

Carbon emissions from Europe’s aviation sector have risen above pre-pandemic levels despite industry commitments to reduce pollution and improve fuel efficiency, according to a new analysis by environmental thinktank Transport & Environment.

The report said total aviation emissions from departing flights in Europe reached 195 million tonnes of CO₂ in 2025, about 2 per cent higher than levels recorded before the Covid-19 pandemic disrupted global air travel. The increase has largely been driven by the rapid expansion of low-cost airlines across Europe.

According to the analysis, Irish budget carrier Ryanair emitted 16.6 million tonnes of CO₂ in 2025, around 50 per cent higher than in 2019. The airline carried more than 200 million passengers during the year compared with about 140 million before the pandemic.

Researchers said Ryanair’s total annual emissions were roughly comparable to those of countries such as Croatia.

Concerns over aviation carbon pricing

The report criticised the limitations of the EU ETS (European Union Emissions Trading System), arguing that the mechanism does not adequately capture emissions from long-haul flights because it applies primarily to flights operating entirely within Europe.

As a result, many long-distance routes flown by major legacy carriers remain outside the system despite consuming significantly larger quantities of jet fuel. According to the analysis, Ryanair currently pays around €50 per tonne of carbon emissions under the ETS, while German airline Lufthansa pays roughly €20 per tonne.

The study highlighted that air traffic between London and New York alone generated nearly 1.4 million tonnes of CO₂ in 2025 but remains outside the scope of the carbon trading system.

Transport & Environment has called for the ETS to be expanded to cover all departing flights from Europe. The organisation argued that such a move could significantly increase public revenues and help finance sustainable aviation fuel production as well as technologies aimed at reducing climate-warming contrails generated by aircraft.