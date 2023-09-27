Exhibition to commemorate 50 years of Project Tiger in Bengaluru

The Karnataka forest department and retired additional principal chief conservator of forests MN Jayakumar will jointly organise an exhibition titled 'Encounters in the Wild 2.0' to commemorate 50 years of Project Tiger.

Minister for forests Eshwar Khandre will inaugurate the exhibition on Thursday at Chitrakala Parishat in Bengaluru.

The exhibition, eagerly awaited by nature lovers, will showcase captivating visual journey across the jungles of India, Southeast Asia, Africa, and America.

Besides commemorating the golden jubilee of Project Tiger, the wildlife photography exhibition will also celebrate the diversity of wildlife and nature from across the globe, and will feature 231 photographs.