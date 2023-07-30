Global Tiger Day: India's 'Project Tiger' marks 50 years of conservation efforts

India on Global Tiger Day, celebrated at the Corbett Tiger Reserve on Saturday, commemorated 50 years of the Project Tiger, a conservation initiative launched by the government in 1973.

The project's primary goal was to safeguard the nation's tiger population and preserve biodiversity.

Over the past half-century, Project Tiger has achieved success, with significant strides made in tiger conservation.

Initially covering nine tiger reserves across 18,278 square km, the project now encompasses 53 reserves spread over 75,796 square km, effectively covering 2.3 per cent of India's total land area.