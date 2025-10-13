Haryana land grab: only Aravalli if 100m high and billion years old rock

On 4 October, the Haryana government quietly officially revised the definition of the ‘Aravali Hills’ and ranges, introducing strict criteria based on geological age and elevation. The decision has sparked widespread concern among environmentalists and forestry experts, who warn that this narrow definition could jeopardise protection for vast ecologically sensitive areas at the edges of the Aravalli Ridges.

Under the new rules established by Haryana’s department of geology and mines, only hills that rise at least 100 metres above the surrounding terrain and are composed of rocks at least a billion years old will be classified as ‘Aravalli Hills’.

The move follows expert suggestions, supposedly, having the blessings of the Geological Survey of India (GSI) — which reviewed earlier drafts and pressed for clarity in identifying genuine Aravalli formations. However, Haryana's adoption of a 100m minimum elevation is more restrictive than the GSI’s recommendation — and aligns with a similar standard used in (also BJP-ruled) Rajasthan.

Unlike Rajasthan’s mining-focused standard, however, Haryana’s new criterion is intended to regulate conservation efforts — but critics argue it excludes important habitats that do not meet these height requirements.

Much of Haryana’s notified forest area within what were still seen as the Aravalli ranges (mere days ago) lies in low-elevation zones, where the land undulates, but seldom reaches 100 metres. This is especially true in districts such as Gurgaon, Faridabad and Nuh.