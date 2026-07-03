Explained: Why extreme summers are becoming Europe’s new normal

Europe's relentless summer heat is no longer an anomaly — it is fast becoming the continent's new climate reality. Record-breaking temperatures, collapsing infrastructure and rising heat-related deaths are painting a stark picture of a future shaped by global warming, according to scientists and public health experts.

The latest heatwave swept across much of Europe, pushing temperatures to 40°C in Germany, Poland and the Czech Republic, while France recorded average daytime temperatures of 29.8°C, with the mercury soaring to 44°C in one town before violent storms followed. The extreme weather left an estimated 1,000 excess deaths in France alone and disrupted transport networks across several countries, the Al Jazeera reported.

Scientists say these episodes are no longer rare events but previews of what ordinary European summers could look like within decades.

According to a new analysis by World Weather Attribution (WWA), heatwaves of this intensity are now tens to hundreds of times more likely than they were in 2003 and would have been virtually impossible half a century ago.

"Heat-related mortality is likely to remain a feature of Europe's warming climate," Dr Hans Kluge, the World Health Organization's regional director for Europe, told Al Jazeera. Heat-related deaths have already increased by an average of 52 per million people every year since the 1990s, a trend he says is unlikely to reverse without decisive action.

The findings underscore how rapidly Europe's climate has changed. WWA estimates that comparable heatwaves were about 3.5°C cooler in 1976 and roughly 2°C cooler even in 2003.