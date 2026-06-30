Melting roads, soaring deaths: Europe reels under record heatwave

Europe is grappling with its most intense heatwave on record, with soaring temperatures triggering a rise in heat-related deaths, overwhelming hospitals and funeral homes, disrupting transport and straining power infrastructure across the continent.

Several countries have recorded temperatures above 40°C in recent days, while the World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that Europe, the world's fastest-warming continent, is experiencing a growing public health emergency.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said more than 150 million people were living under extreme heat conditions and over 1,300 excess deaths had been recorded since 21 June.

"Heat stress is often called the 'silent killer' and European homes, workplaces and schools were not built for these temperatures," he said.

According to available data, the Czech Republic, Germany and Poland recorded temperatures of 41.9°C, 41.7°C and 40.5°C respectively over the weekend.

Heat cripples daily life

Videos circulating on social media showed the intensity of the heat, with people cooking eggs and bacon on frying pans left in direct sunlight.

Other widely shared clips appeared to show chocolates and other food products melting inside shops, plastic shopping trolleys and footwear warping in the heat, and bananas slipping from their peels after prolonged exposure to high temperatures.

Local media in Germany also reported tram tracks warping because of the heat, forcing the suspension of tram services in Leipzig over the weekend.

Visuals from Berlin showed police deploying water cannons to help residents cool off amid the scorching conditions.

Hindustan Times could not independently verify the authenticity of the social media videos.