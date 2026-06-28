Europe battles intensifying heatwave as record temperatures, deaths and health alerts mount

Europe's late-June heatwave has intensified into a continent-wide emergency, with record-breaking temperatures, confirmed fatalities and widespread public safety measures across western, central and northern Europe. As the heat dome shifts eastwards, meteorological agencies warn that millions remain exposed to dangerous conditions.

France has been among the worst-hit countries.

According to Météo-France, the country recorded its hottest day on record on 24 June, with a national average temperature of 30.0C and local highs reaching 43.8C. The extreme heat has claimed dozens of lives, with reports linking at least 40 drowning deaths to the heatwave. Separate incidents included children dying after being left in hot vehicles and elderly people succumbing to heat-related illnesses.

French authorities responded by issuing red alerts across large parts of the country, activating hospital emergency plans and urging people to avoid outdoor activity during the hottest hours of the day.

Spain has also borne the brunt of the heatwave. The country's weather agency said 23 and 24 June were the hottest June days on record, with temperatures exceeding 40C in several regions. Reuters reported that the extreme heat may have been associated with 212 deaths over a recent period, underscoring the heightened risk for older adults and people with underlying health conditions.

Public health authorities in Spain have urged residents to stay hydrated, remain indoors during peak afternoon temperatures and take extra precautions in nursing homes and other facilities housing vulnerable people.

Germany has emerged as another major hotspot as the heat spreads east. On 27 June, the country's national weather service reported a provisional all-time temperature record of 41.5C near Saarbrücken, surpassing an earlier provisional record of 41.3C. Red heat alerts were issued for cities including Bonn, Frankfurt and Cologne, while several public events were cancelled or scaled back to reduce heat exposure.

Officials have warned that sustained high temperatures are placing increasing pressure on health services.