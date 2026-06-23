France on red alert as heatwave threatens to break temperature records
More than half of France is under red alert as temperatures above 40°C, warm nights and climate-driven extreme weather strain public services and raise health concerns
Millions of people across France woke up to another sweltering day on Tuesday as an intense heatwave gripped much of the country, prompting authorities to place 54 departments under the highest-level red alert and warning that temperature records could be broken.
France's national weather service, Météo-France, said the country would continue to experience oppressive and exhausting heat, with temperatures expected to remain high both day and night.
The agency warned that daytime temperatures could exceed 40°C in many areas and said some locations could record temperatures higher than any previously measured at any time of year.
“Sunshine continues to dominate across France, maintaining oppressive and exhausting heat throughout the country,” Météo-France said.
The extreme conditions are expected to persist until at least the end of the week.
Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu said after a crisis meeting that 40 people had died from drowning since last Thursday, with most of the victims being young people.
The heatwave has disrupted schools, transport services and sporting events in a country where air conditioning is not widely used.
Météo-France described the current episode as exceptionally intense for so early in the summer, drawing comparisons with the devastating heatwave of August 2003, which claimed an estimated 15,000 lives in France, particularly among elderly people living without adequate cooling facilities.
Following that disaster, France introduced a national heat warning system to improve preparedness and public awareness.
Scientists have linked the increasing frequency and intensity of heatwaves to human-induced climate change.
According to the European Union's Copernicus Climate Change Service, Europe is the fastest-warming continent, with temperatures rising at twice the global average rate since the 1980s.
The World Health Organisation's Europe office said earlier this month that more than 200,000 people across Europe had died from heat-related causes over the past four years, with many of those deaths considered preventable.
Britain also faces extreme temperatures
Across the English Channel, the UK Met Office has issued a red extreme heat warning for Wednesday and Thursday.
Forecasters said temperatures could reach 39°C in parts of southern England, potentially challenging the UK's June temperature records.
Temperatures of around 37°C are expected across southern England, while southeast Wales could see highs of up to 35°C.
The peak of the heatwave is forecast for Wednesday and Thursday before conditions begin easing towards the end of the week.
The Copernicus Climate Change Service has reported that 2024 was the hottest year on record globally and in Europe, with the continent also experiencing its second-highest number of heat-stress days.
Scientists warn that climate change is increasing the likelihood of prolonged heatwaves, drought conditions and wildfires, particularly across southern and southeastern Europe.