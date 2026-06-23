France on red alert as heatwave threatens to break temperature records

Millions of people across France woke up to another sweltering day on Tuesday as an intense heatwave gripped much of the country, prompting authorities to place 54 departments under the highest-level red alert and warning that temperature records could be broken.

France's national weather service, Météo-France, said the country would continue to experience oppressive and exhausting heat, with temperatures expected to remain high both day and night.

The agency warned that daytime temperatures could exceed 40°C in many areas and said some locations could record temperatures higher than any previously measured at any time of year.

“Sunshine continues to dominate across France, maintaining oppressive and exhausting heat throughout the country,” Météo-France said.

The extreme conditions are expected to persist until at least the end of the week.

Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu said after a crisis meeting that 40 people had died from drowning since last Thursday, with most of the victims being young people.

The heatwave has disrupted schools, transport services and sporting events in a country where air conditioning is not widely used.

Météo-France described the current episode as exceptionally intense for so early in the summer, drawing comparisons with the devastating heatwave of August 2003, which claimed an estimated 15,000 lives in France, particularly among elderly people living without adequate cooling facilities.

Following that disaster, France introduced a national heat warning system to improve preparedness and public awareness.