Delhi braces for fresh heatwave as IMD issues three-day yellow alert

Delhi is set to endure another spell of intense heat after a brief respite from cloudy skies and relatively cooler conditions, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a yellow alert for the next three days.

The weather department has forecast heatwave conditions across the national capital until 27 May, warning that maximum temperatures could range between 44°C and 46°C during the period.

According to the IMD, temperatures are expected to rise by 1°C to 2°C over the next 24 hours and remain elevated for several days before a significant drop later in the week. Minimum temperatures are also likely to increase by 2°C to 3°C before easing gradually towards the end of May.

The yellow alert advises residents to remain cautious and take measures to avoid heat-related illnesses as hot and dry conditions persist across the city.