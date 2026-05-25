Delhi braces for fresh heatwave as IMD issues three-day yellow alert
Temperatures in national capital may climb to 46°C before thunderstorms and rain bring relief later this week
Delhi is set to endure another spell of intense heat after a brief respite from cloudy skies and relatively cooler conditions, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a yellow alert for the next three days.
The weather department has forecast heatwave conditions across the national capital until 27 May, warning that maximum temperatures could range between 44°C and 46°C during the period.
According to the IMD, temperatures are expected to rise by 1°C to 2°C over the next 24 hours and remain elevated for several days before a significant drop later in the week. Minimum temperatures are also likely to increase by 2°C to 3°C before easing gradually towards the end of May.
The yellow alert advises residents to remain cautious and take measures to avoid heat-related illnesses as hot and dry conditions persist across the city.
The IMD has also warned of severe heatwave conditions in isolated parts of Delhi, Punjab and Haryana between 25 and 27 May, with heatwave alerts expected to continue in some regions until 28 May.
Humidity levels in Delhi stood at 37 per cent on Sunday morning, adding to discomfort despite relatively clear skies. However, the weather department has predicted the possibility of light rain in parts of the city later in the day.
Greater relief is expected between 28 and 30 May, when light showers, thunderstorms and gusty winds are likely to bring temperatures down across the region.
Several other states are also facing extreme weather conditions. Red alerts for severe heatwave conditions have been issued in parts of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra, while orange alerts remain in place for Telangana, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Jharkhand, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Karnataka.
Meanwhile, Delhi’s air quality continued to remain in the “poor” category on Sunday. Anand Vihar recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 293, while Narela stood at 246 and Sonia Vihar at 231. Other areas, including IIT Delhi, R K Puram and Ashok Vihar, also reported poor air quality levels.
With IANS inputs
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