Days after deadly storms, India braces for severe heatwave as temperatures set to touch 45°C

Days after thunderstorms and high-speed winds caused widespread destruction across Uttar Pradesh, the state is now bracing for an intense heatwave spell that could push temperatures close to 45 degrees Celsius in several districts next week. Additionally, wide swathes of India are heading into another intense spell of heatwave conditions days after thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds battered several states.

The India Meteorological Department has warned of heatwave to severe heatwave conditions across parts of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and adjoining regions as dry weather and clear skies trigger a rapid rise in temperatures.

According to IMD forecasts, temperatures are expected to rise by 2-4 degrees Celsius in several regions due to strong radiational heating and the absence of any major active weather system over north India. Officials said southern Uttar Pradesh could witness severe heatwave conditions between 19 and 22 May, prompting orange alerts in several districts.

Parts of Vidarbha in Maharashtra are already recording some of the country’s highest temperatures. Amravati and Wardha touched 46 degrees Celsius on Saturday, while Akola, Brahmapuri and Yavatmal also witnessed extreme heat conditions.