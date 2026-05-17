Days after deadly storms, India braces for severe heatwave as temperatures set to touch 45°C
IMD issues warnings for north, central India even as monsoon advances over southern seas
Days after thunderstorms and high-speed winds caused widespread destruction across Uttar Pradesh, the state is now bracing for an intense heatwave spell that could push temperatures close to 45 degrees Celsius in several districts next week. Additionally, wide swathes of India are heading into another intense spell of heatwave conditions days after thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds battered several states.
The India Meteorological Department has warned of heatwave to severe heatwave conditions across parts of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and adjoining regions as dry weather and clear skies trigger a rapid rise in temperatures.
According to IMD forecasts, temperatures are expected to rise by 2-4 degrees Celsius in several regions due to strong radiational heating and the absence of any major active weather system over north India. Officials said southern Uttar Pradesh could witness severe heatwave conditions between 19 and 22 May, prompting orange alerts in several districts.
Parts of Vidarbha in Maharashtra are already recording some of the country’s highest temperatures. Amravati and Wardha touched 46 degrees Celsius on Saturday, while Akola, Brahmapuri and Yavatmal also witnessed extreme heat conditions.
Meteorologists said India is currently witnessing sharp pre-monsoon weather contrasts, with intense heat over northern and central regions while southern and northeastern states continue to receive thunderstorms and heavy rainfall activity.
The IMD has separately issued heavy rain and thunderstorm alerts for Kerala, Tamil Nadu and parts of the Northeast as pre-monsoon activity intensifies. Kerala is expected to receive heavy rainfall over the next few days, while conditions are becoming favourable for the southwest monsoon to advance further over the Arabian Sea, Bay of Bengal and Andaman Sea.
The weather department has indicated that the monsoon could reach Kerala around 26 May, slightly ahead of its normal schedule. However, officials clarified that early monsoon advance does not necessarily indicate lower heat intensity over northern India.
The renewed heatwave warnings come after storms and lightning strikes caused widespread damage and casualties in several states earlier this month, highlighting increasingly erratic and extreme weather patterns linked to climate variability. Experts have warned that above-normal heatwave days are likely across east, central and northwest India during the April-June period.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram, WhatsApp
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines