India dominates global heat chart with 95 of world’s 100 hottest cities

India is currently at the centre of a global heat surge, with 95 of the world’s 100 hottest cities located in the country, according to real-time temperature rankings compiled by AQI.in.

The data, recorded at 5:00 pm on 24 April, underscores the scale and intensity of the ongoing heatwave affecting large parts of the country.

Temperatures have crossed 40°C in dozens of cities across central India and the Indo-Gangetic plains, with several locations nearing the 45°C mark.

States including Maharashtra, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Odisha feature prominently in the global top 100 list, reflecting the widespread nature of the heatwave.

Unlike localised heat events, the current conditions are affecting multiple regions simultaneously, pushing a large number of Indian cities into extreme temperature rankings at the same time.

Meteorological factors behind surge

Experts attribute the surge to persistent dry winds, clear skies and delayed pre-monsoon activity, which have allowed daytime temperatures to rise sharply.

Warm nights have further reduced cooling, intensifying heat stress across urban and rural areas alike.

The India Meteorological Department has issued heatwave warnings for several regions, cautioning that high temperatures are likely to persist in the coming days.