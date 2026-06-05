Climate change, rising temperatures amplify gender inequality; put women's health at greater risk

The World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) recently issued a warning that all previous records for extreme heat are likely to be shattered within the next five years. Between 2026 and 2030, the rate of temperature rise is expected to exceed 1.5 degrees Celsius annually; currently, the rise stands at 1.4 degrees Celsius, the UN agency said. This trend will lead to an increase in extreme temperature events, forest fires, droughts and reduced crop yields, alongside escalating health crises.

Until recently, temperatures in many Indian cities—including Delhi—consistently crossed the 40-degree Celsius mark, reaching as high as 46 degrees in several parts of the country. It is not just daytime temperatures; night-time minimum temperatures have also begun approaching 30 degrees. A group of scientists—World Weather Attribution—published a report stating that temperatures exceeding 40 degrees in most parts of India are no longer an anomaly. They have become the norm during the pre-monsoon season.

AQI, an organisation that tracks global weather and air pollution, described 27 April 2026, as an unprecedented day in modern times regarding urban temperatures: all of the world's 50 hottest cities on that day were in India. Most of these cities were in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Rajasthan. According to AQI, such a situation had never been witnessed in modern times. The average temperature across these 50 hottest cities was 44.7 degrees that day; the lowest temperature recorded was 41.9 degrees in Solapur, Maharashtra, while the highest was 46.2 degrees in Banda, Uttar Pradesh. This situation should have been declared a public health emergency across the country; however, the hardships faced by the general public rarely reach the corridors of power.

Traditionally, April is not the hottest month in India; however, climate change and rising temperatures have extended the pre-monsoon summer season and made it significantly hotter than before. According to AQI, if urgent measures are not taken to curb rising temperatures, the temperature in many Indian cities will exceed human tolerance limits by 2050. The average human body temperature is 37.5 degrees; any temperature exceeding this poses a public health emergency for the population.