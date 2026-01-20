Tectonic plates are key driver of Earth’s long-term climate swings: Study

Earth’s dramatic climate shifts between frozen “icehouse” periods and warm “greenhouse” states over hundreds of millions of years have been shaped not only by volcanic activity but also by the way tectonic plates move across the planet, a new study has found.

The research, published in Communications Earth and Environment, suggests that regions where tectonic plates pull apart — such as mid-ocean ridges and continental rifts — have played a far more significant role in regulating atmospheric carbon dioxide than previously understood.

Scientists have long linked long-term climate change to fluctuations in atmospheric carbon dioxide, with volcanic arcs at converging plate boundaries considered the primary source of carbon emissions.

However, the new study challenges this view by highlighting the importance of the “deep carbon cycle”, in which carbon is stored in ocean sediments and recycled back into Earth’s interior through tectonic processes.

The researchers used computer models to track how carbon stored on tectonic plates has moved between Earth’s interior, oceans and atmosphere over the past 540 million years.

They found that during greenhouse periods, more carbon was released into the atmosphere than was trapped in rocks and sediments, leading to warmer global temperatures.