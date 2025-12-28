Former civil servants warn SC diluting constitutional duty of protecting environment

A group of former senior civil servants has written an open letter to the Supreme Court of India, expressing “deep anguish” over a series of recent orders that they say weaken constitutional protections for the environment and undermine citizens’ fundamental right to life.

The letter, dated 28 December and issued by the Constitutional Conduct Group (CCG), is signed by 79 retired officers from the all-India services and Central services, including former secretaries, chief secretaries, police chiefs, diplomats and regulators. The group said the court’s recent decisions had caused it to fear that “the last bastion meant to uphold constitutional provisions to protect nature and life” was giving way to the influence of powerful vested interests.

The CCG flagged three Supreme Court orders passed in quick succession in November 2025, arguing that together they mark a significant retreat from established environmental jurisprudence.

Ex post facto environmental clearances

The first concern relates to the Supreme Court’s decision on 18 November, to recall its own May judgment that had declared ex post facto environmental clearances illegal. In that earlier ruling, a two-judge bench had struck down 2017 and 2021 directives of the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change (MoEFCC) that allowed projects to be regularised after commencing construction or operations without prior environmental approval.

The May order had held that retrospective clearances violated Article 21 of the Constitution by compromising the right to a clean and healthy environment. However, a three-judge bench later recalled the judgment by a 2:1 majority, accepting review petitions filed by developer and real estate associations which warned of “devastating” economic consequences if such clearances were barred.