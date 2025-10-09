Jharkhand monsoon death toll hits 458; heaviest in a decade, climate change cited
Deluge destroys 467 houses, damages 8,000+, and wipes out crops on 2,390 hectares in Ranchi, Gumla, Lohardaga, and Simdega
Jharkhand experienced one of its most intense monsoons in a decade, leaving a trail of destruction across the state. Between June and September 2025, heavy rainfall and associated disasters claimed at least 458 lives, damaged thousands of homes, and destroyed vast tracts of farmland, according to official data from state departments.
Of the casualties, 186 people were killed by lightning strikes, while 178 drowned in rain-related incidents. Additional deaths were caused by floods, landslides, and house collapses.
The deluge completely destroyed 467 houses and partially damaged over 8,000, while crops across 2,390 hectares were lost, particularly in Ranchi, Gumla, Lohardaga, and Simdega districts. In Sahibganj, rising water levels of the Ganga displaced around 20,000 people.
“This year, Jharkhand recorded 1,199.5 mm of rainfall between 1 June and 30 September, which is 18 per cent above normal,” said Ranchi Meteorological Centre Director Abhishek Anand. “It is the highest rainfall the state has seen in the past decade. The last comparable figure was 1,101.8 mm in 2016.”
Anand attributed the record rainfall to climate change and increased sea surface temperatures in the Bay of Bengal, which triggered frequent low-pressure systems drifting toward Jharkhand. “The Bay of Bengal remained unusually active this season, causing repeated heavy downpours across eastern and southeastern districts,” he added.
District-wise impact
East Singhbhum: 1,669.5 mm
Saraikela-Kharsawan: 1,526.3 mm
Ranchi: 1,550.2 mm
These districts received over 50 per cent more rainfall than normal, making them the hardest-hit areas.
The IMD has predicted a “pink cold” or mild winter around Diwali and Chhath Puja, followed by potentially intense cold later in the season. Anand noted that the severity of winter will depend on global factors like La Nina, wind pattern changes, and Himalayan snowfall.
Rainfall activity is gradually declining, but the IMD expects isolated moderate rain with thunder and lightning in some areas until 12 October. Afterward, dry conditions are forecast as the monsoon retreats from the state.
The destruction caused by this monsoon underscores the increasing vulnerability of Jharkhand to extreme weather events, highlighting the urgent need for disaster preparedness and climate adaptation measures.
With PTI inputs
