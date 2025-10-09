Jharkhand monsoon death toll hits 458; heaviest in a decade, climate change cited

Jharkhand experienced one of its most intense monsoons in a decade, leaving a trail of destruction across the state. Between June and September 2025, heavy rainfall and associated disasters claimed at least 458 lives, damaged thousands of homes, and destroyed vast tracts of farmland, according to official data from state departments.

Of the casualties, 186 people were killed by lightning strikes, while 178 drowned in rain-related incidents. Additional deaths were caused by floods, landslides, and house collapses.

The deluge completely destroyed 467 houses and partially damaged over 8,000, while crops across 2,390 hectares were lost, particularly in Ranchi, Gumla, Lohardaga, and Simdega districts. In Sahibganj, rising water levels of the Ganga displaced around 20,000 people.

“This year, Jharkhand recorded 1,199.5 mm of rainfall between 1 June and 30 September, which is 18 per cent above normal,” said Ranchi Meteorological Centre Director Abhishek Anand. “It is the highest rainfall the state has seen in the past decade. The last comparable figure was 1,101.8 mm in 2016.”