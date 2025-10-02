Heavy rain lashes parts of Jharkhand, woman swept away in drain

A 50-year-old woman lost her life after being swept away by an overflowing drain in Dumka district as heavy rains continued to lash parts of Jharkhand, officials said on Thursday, 2 October.

The victim, identified as Savitri Devi, stepped out of her home in the Gilanpada locality on Wednesday night. While wading through knee-deep water, she slipped into a drain located about 50 meters from her residence and was carried away by the strong current, according to Jagarnath Dhan, officer-in-charge of Town Police Station.

Her body was later recovered and sent for post-mortem examination. Police officials noted that waterlogging likely impaired her judgment, preventing her from gauging the distance between her home and the drain.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert (be prepared) for Garhwa, Palamu, and Chatra districts, and a yellow alert (be aware) for Latehar, Hazaribag, Bokaro, Koderma, Giridih, and Dhanbad until 4 October.