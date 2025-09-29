Congress seeks special session of Maha legislature to address rain crisis

Amid severe flooding and heavy rains across Maharashtra, Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Vijay Wadettiwar has called for an immediate special session of the state legislature to discuss the escalating crisis and extensive damage caused by the downpours.

In a letter to governor Acharya Devvrat on Monday, Wadettiwar highlighted the dire situation in Marathwada, Vidarbha, and western Maharashtra, urging the government to declare a “wet drought” and roll out a comprehensive financial relief and rehabilitation package for affected farmers and residents.

Wadettiwar is the second opposition leader, after senior NCP (SP) leader Jayant Patil, to appeal for a special session to address the rain-induced disaster. He warned that the natural calamity has left farmers and ordinary citizens in deep distress, causing irreparable losses.