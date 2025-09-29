Congress seeks special session of Maha legislature to address rain crisis
Vijay Wadettiwar urges immediate special session of Maharashtra assembly to discuss flood relief
Amid severe flooding and heavy rains across Maharashtra, Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Vijay Wadettiwar has called for an immediate special session of the state legislature to discuss the escalating crisis and extensive damage caused by the downpours.
In a letter to governor Acharya Devvrat on Monday, Wadettiwar highlighted the dire situation in Marathwada, Vidarbha, and western Maharashtra, urging the government to declare a “wet drought” and roll out a comprehensive financial relief and rehabilitation package for affected farmers and residents.
Wadettiwar is the second opposition leader, after senior NCP (SP) leader Jayant Patil, to appeal for a special session to address the rain-induced disaster. He warned that the natural calamity has left farmers and ordinary citizens in deep distress, causing irreparable losses.
According to the Congress leader, standing crops on over four lakh hectares have been completely destroyed, and farmlands have been washed away, rendering farmers’ efforts futile. Livestock losses, collapsed houses, and casualties have compounded the crisis. Infrastructure has also been severely affected: electric poles and power lines are down, major roads connecting villages and cities have caved in, and contaminated drinking water has sparked a serious public health emergency.
Wadettiwar stressed the urgent need for policy interventions to mitigate the crisis. He also demanded the fulfillment of prior farm loan waiver promises and prompt, transparent compensation for crop and property losses based on thorough assessments.
“To hold an in-depth discussion on this grave issue and take concrete steps to provide relief, a special session of the Maharashtra legislative assembly should be convened without delay,” Wadettiwar wrote in his letter.
Earlier, NCP leader Jayant Patil had urged the governor to call a three-day special session to deliberate on the widespread flood damage and coordinate a response to the state-wide emergency.
With PTI inputs
