Firecrackers contributed 71 pc of Delhi's PM2.5 after Diwali: IITM assessment

Firecrackers contributed 71.1 per cent of Delhi's PM2.5 concentration between 1 am and 9 am on 9 November, a day after Diwali, according to a source-apportionment assessment by the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM).

A separate IITM estimate put the contribution of fireworks at more than 80 per cent of the capital's pollution load that day. The assessment points to a sharp change in the composition of Delhi's pollution around Diwali, even as the city was already experiencing poor air quality.

Firecrackers accounted for 43.4 per cent of PM2.5 during the corresponding hours on 8 November, compared with 5.6 per cent on 7 November. Their contribution stood at 5.6 per cent on 5 November and 9.3 per cent on 6 November.

Vehicular emissions accounted for 6.9 per cent of PM2.5 during the 9 November assessment window. Secondary inorganic aerosols contributed 5 per cent, while secondary organic aerosols accounted for 4.5 per cent.

The spike was also reflected in pollution-monitoring data. PM2.5 concentrations in Jahangirpuri reportedly reached 4,985 micrograms per cubic metre at 3 am on 9 November, while Nehru Nagar recorded 2,808 micrograms per cubic metre.

However, the Jahangirpuri reading was subsequently revised to 776 micrograms per cubic metre by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC).

Weather conditions and air quality

Low wind speeds contributed to pollutants remaining suspended in the atmosphere for longer, prolonging the impact of the post-Diwali emissions. Wind speed, direction, temperature and humidity influence how pollutants disperse, according to the India Meteorological Department.

Delhi's average Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 376 on Diwali, 8 November, placing it in the 'very poor' category. It improved to 299 at 4 pm on 10 November, entering the 'poor' category, before rising to 302 by 6 pm.