As climate threats deepen for the poorest, fossil fuel exit remains elusive

The climate crisis will continue to disproportionately impact the world’s poorest and most marginalised communities, particularly in India and other developing nations, unless countries commit to a meaningful phase-out of fossil fuels, a top global campaign representative has warned.

Alex Rafalowicz, director of the Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty initiative, said that despite the formal agreements reached at COP30 in Belém, Brazil, “we are still drastically off track” in responding to the climate emergency. He stressed that the burden of rising temperatures is falling most heavily on populations that have contributed least to historical emissions and possess the least resilience.

“To stop the acceleration of these disasters, we need a genuine plan to phase out fossil fuels and to end deforestation. COP30 did neither. So at the highest level, we must be honest, we are off track,” Rafalowicz told PTI.

The UN climate summit concluded with a subdued pact that promised additional adaptation finance for vulnerable countries. However, the agreement avoided any explicit call to phase out fossil fuels or strengthen existing emission-cutting pledges, omissions that many nations, especially island and climate-vulnerable states, had demanded.

According to Rafalowicz, the absence of fossil-fuel language reflected a combination of political hesitancy, limited public pressure in some regions, and intense lobbying by industry stakeholders. “One in 25 attendees represented fossil fuel-related industries or corporations. Their interest is to limit action,” he noted.

He emphasised that coal, oil and gas remain the dominant sources of global carbon dioxide emissions, adding: “Eighty-six per cent of the carbon dioxide trapped in our atmosphere over the past decade has come from coal, oil and gas. If we cannot address these three products, we cannot address the climate crisis. It is fundamentally a fossil fuel crisis.”