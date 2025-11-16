From glaciers to deserts, Wangchuk’s water plea echoes from behind bars

Ladakhi educationist and activist Sonam Wangchuk, though separated by some 1,700 km from the stark beauty of his native high-altitude desert, speaks with longing for the icy winds of his homeland — and a fierce love for water.

In a stirring reflection on life half a continent away, Wangchuk noted a profound connection: the Himalayan glaciers that feed Ladakh’s frozen landscapes also send their precious meltwater to Rajasthan’s scorching Thar desert, sustaining millions via the Indira Gandhi Canal.

It was a reminder, his wife Gitanjali J. Angmo said, that “every drop counts”, as Wangchuk urged everyone — from the snowfields of the north to the dunes of the south — to value and conserve water with folded hands as a New Year’s resolution.