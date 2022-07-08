German Bundestag approves renewable energy expansion

With the new laws in place, Germany will aim to double its installed onshore wind power capacity to around 115 gigawatts (GW) by 2030.



This figure is to further increase to 157 GW by 2035 and 160 GW by 2040.



The country's installed solar capacity is set to more than triple to 215 GW by 2030 and increase further to 400 GW by 2040.



The Bundesrat (upper house) is scheduled to vote on the package on Friday.