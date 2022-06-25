EU might convene extraordinary summit on energy: Italian PM

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said the European Union (EU) would hold an extraordinary energy summit if natural gas supplies to the bloc were further threatened.



Draghi, speaking to reporters at the conclusion of the EU summit here, said that the reduction of gas supplies in connection with the war between Russia and Ukraine had caused the bloc "immense difficulties", reports Xinhua news agency,



He said if gas supplies were cut further, the EU would take action to assure uninterrupted energy supplies and tamp down inflationary pressures.



"It is necessary to take immediate action on energy prices because of inflation, which is being caused substantially because of energy," the Prime Minister said.