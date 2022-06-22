Pakistan Punjab govt to impose lockdown on Sundays to conserve energy

On the other hand, small shop owners and traders say that they get better sales on Sundays, insisting that shops should be allowed to stay open.



"We achieve better sales during Saturdays and Sundays as most offices are closed and people head to the shops," said Muhammad Asif, a small shop owner in Lahore.



While the decision has opened up a debate among the traders, the district administration has constituted a special teams comprising Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) and other agencies to ensure closure of all commercial activities in the city at the notified time.



The decision is part of Pakistan's ongoing economic and energy crisis, which has caused major power outages. Citizens are unhappy and have been arguing that they are forced to pay for expensive per unit charges of electricity, and are also forced to suffer to power outages, which have stretched to about 12 to 16 hours per day.