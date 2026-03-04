Global economy must stop serving ultra-rich: UN poverty expert

The global economy needs to be fundamentally reordered to prioritise the needs of ordinary people rather than the “frivolous and destructive demands of the ultra-rich”, a senior United Nations expert has said, arguing that the current growth-driven model is worsening inequality and environmental degradation.

Olivier De Schutter, the UN Special Rapporteur on extreme poverty and human rights, said governments must move away from what he described as “socially and ecologically destructive growth” that primarily increases the profits and consumption of the world’s wealthiest individuals and corporations.

“The scarce resources we have should be used to prioritise the basic needs of people in poverty and to create what is of societal value rather than serve the frivolous desires of the ultra-rich,” De Schutter said.

He argued that economies allocating resources to luxury consumption rather than essential services are inherently inefficient. “An economy that uses its limited resources to prioritise building large mansions rather than social housing, or powerful cars rather than public transportation systems, is grossly inefficient and will inevitably fail to satisfy the basic needs of people living on low incomes,” he said.

The remarks come ahead of the release in April of De Schutter’s proposed “roadmap for eradicating poverty beyond growth”, which has been developed by an informal “beyond growth coalition” involving UN agencies, academics, civil society organisations and labour unions.

The initiative seeks to expand the policy options available to governments, multilateral institutions and development agencies to combat poverty. Measures under consideration include universal basic income programmes, job guarantees, debt cancellation for developing nations and the introduction of taxes targeting extreme wealth.

De Schutter said the roadmap would coincide with two related international initiatives: one led by UN Secretary-General António Guterres examining alternatives to Gross Domestic Product (GDP) as the primary measure of economic success, and another report on global inequality by a panel of G20 experts chaired by Nobel Prize-winning economist Joseph Stiglitz.