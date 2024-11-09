Billionaires see record wealth surge following Trump victory

It has been a remarkable time for the world's wealthiest individuals, as the combined fortunes of its top 10 richest people soared by a historic USD 64 billion (approx. Rs 54 lakh crore) in a single day, according to Bloomberg’s Billionaire Index. The surge in wealth coincides with market optimism following the US election results, and signals investor anticipation of pro-business policies under President-elect Donald Trump.

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, led the gains with a USD 26.5 billion increase, bringing his net worth to an unprecedented USD 313.7 billion — marking the first time in nearly three years that his fortune has crossed the USD 300 billion mark. Tesla’s stock jumped by 28 per cent as investors speculated that Musk’s strong relationship with Trump could yield favourable regulatory decisions for the electric vehicles industry.

Musk has anyway enjoyed a record increase in his fortune since Trump’s win, mainly owing to Tesla’s soaring stock and the stability of SpaceX, which Bloomberg values at USD 82 billion. Trump has hinted at policies that will support Musk’s ventures, including reconsidering previous plans to slow the adoption of electric vehicles.

Other Trump-supporting billionaires also saw significant gains. Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison, whose outspoken support for Trump has been widely noted, added USD 5.5 billion to his fortune.