US elections: Elon Musk backs Trump, but what about his employees?

Billionaire Elon Musk, who has been vocal about his support for Republican former president Donald Trump in the presidential race, is seeing a surprising contrast in political opinions from his own workforce.

Despite Musk’s endorsement of Trump, employees across his companies, including Tesla, SpaceX, and X (formerly Twitter), are largely supporting Democratic candidate Kamala Harris with their donations, reports Reuters.

The report added that according to data from OpenSecrets, a nonprofit tracking U.S. campaign contributions, workers at Musk’s companies have leaned toward Harris in their political giving:

Tesla employees donated $42,824 to Harris’ campaign, compared to $24,840 to Trump’s.

SpaceX workers contributed $34,526 to Harris, while Trump received $7,652.

Employees at X donated $13,213 to Harris, and less than $500 to Trump.

It raises the question: Why do Musk's workers seem to lean towards Kamala, while their boss supports Trump?

Although Musk backed Joe Biden in 2020, he has gradually moved toward the right in recent years. Musk has been very vocal on social media and has used his platform X to amplify Trump and criticise what he refers to as the "woke-mind virus."

Trump has even said that, if re-elected, he would appoint Musk to lead a government efficiency commission, reports NDTV.