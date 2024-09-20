US elections: Elon Musk backs Trump, but what about his employees?
Despite Musk’s endorsement, employees across his companies are largely supporting Democratic candidate Harris
Billionaire Elon Musk, who has been vocal about his support for Republican former president Donald Trump in the presidential race, is seeing a surprising contrast in political opinions from his own workforce.
Despite Musk’s endorsement of Trump, employees across his companies, including Tesla, SpaceX, and X (formerly Twitter), are largely supporting Democratic candidate Kamala Harris with their donations, reports Reuters.
The report added that according to data from OpenSecrets, a nonprofit tracking U.S. campaign contributions, workers at Musk’s companies have leaned toward Harris in their political giving:
Tesla employees donated $42,824 to Harris’ campaign, compared to $24,840 to Trump’s.
SpaceX workers contributed $34,526 to Harris, while Trump received $7,652.
Employees at X donated $13,213 to Harris, and less than $500 to Trump.
It raises the question: Why do Musk's workers seem to lean towards Kamala, while their boss supports Trump?
Although Musk backed Joe Biden in 2020, he has gradually moved toward the right in recent years. Musk has been very vocal on social media and has used his platform X to amplify Trump and criticise what he refers to as the "woke-mind virus."
Trump has even said that, if re-elected, he would appoint Musk to lead a government efficiency commission, reports NDTV.
The political preferences of employees at Musk’s companies are likely influenced by several factors, including geography.
Many of Musk’s workers are based in California, a state known for its strong Democratic leanings. Ross Gerber, CEO of Gerber Kawasaki Wealth and Investment Management and a Tesla shareholder, noted that the majority of Musk’s workforce operates in California, which may explain their inclination toward Harris, a former U.S. senator from the state, reports Reuters.
However, Musk has expressed dissatisfaction with California’s progressive policies. In July, he announced plans to move the headquarters of SpaceX and X to Texas, citing a California gender-identity law as the "last straw."
While Musk’s support for Trump maybe a reflection of his own vision for the country, the donations from his workers suggest that the broader workforce may have different priorities.
How will Musk’s backing of Trump influence the broader political conversation? Time will only tell.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines