Google interfering with US presidential election, alleges Elon Musk

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk on Monday, 29 July attacked Sundar Pichai-run Google, saying if the search giant is interfering with the US Presidential election, they are going to face "a lot of trouble".

Sharing a screenshot where a Google search on “president Donald” resulted in “president Donald Duck” and “president Donald Regan,” the tech billionaire asked if the tech giant has placed a search ban on the former US president and Republican presidential nominee.

“Wow, Google has a search ban on President Donald Trump! Election interference?” asked the X owner.