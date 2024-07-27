FBI confirms bullet struck Trump during Pennsylvania rally

The USA's Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has said former president Donald Trump was hit by a bullet, or a fragment from one, fired by a would-be assassin at the Republican presidential nominee at his Pennsylvania rally earlier this month.

“What struck former President Trump in the ear was a bullet, whether whole or fragmented into smaller pieces, fired from the deceased subject’s rifle,” the bureau said in a brief statement on Friday, 26 July.

Reacting to the FBI's statement, Trump told his supporters that he has accepted an apology from the FBI after its director informed lawmakers that the wound in his right ear following an assassination attempt might have come from a bullet.

“They (FBI) apologised. We accept their apology,” Trump told his cheering supporters on Friday at Turning Point USA's 'The Believers Summit' in West Palm Beach, Florida.

The 78-year-old Trump escaped an assassination attempt in Pennsylvania on 13 July when he was shot at while addressing an election rally. The shooter, Thomas Matthew Crooks, was shot dead by the Secret Service.

“Did you see the FBI today apologise? They said, well, it might have been a bullet, but it might have been glass. Oh, really? Where did the glass come from? Or it might have been shrapnel. Where did the shrapnel come from? No, they then said it was a bullet,” Trump said at the rally.