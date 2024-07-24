US Secret Service chief quits over Trump shooting

US Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle tendered her resignation on Tuesday, 23 July, a day after she faced brutal bipartisan grilling at a Congressional hearing on the assassination attempt on former president Donald Trump, the Republican nominee for President, at an election rally in Pennsylvania on 13 July.

Lawmakers were frustrated with Cheatle's refusal to answer many questions they had about the shooting, including how the gunman made it to the roof to shoot at the former President.

In a rare show of bipartisanship, James Comar, the Republican heading the committee on oversight and accountability, and Jamie Raskin, the Democratic ranking member, called for her ouster in a joint letter after the hearing.

“Today, you failed to provide answers to basic questions regarding that stunning operational failure and to reassure the American people that the Secret Service has learnt its lessons and begun to correct its systemic blunders and failures,” they wrote in the letter, adding, “We call on you to resign as Director as a first step to allowing new leadership to swiftly address this crisis and rebuild the trust of a truly concerned Congress and the American people.”

Thanking Cheatle in a statement for her service, President Joe Biden said, “She has selflessly dedicated and risked her life to protect our nation throughout her career in the United States Secret Service.