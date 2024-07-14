Donald Trump shot at election rally, suspected shooter dead

Former US president and Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump got injured during his election rally at around 6.15 pm on Saturday, 13 July, when a suspected shooter fired multiple shots toward the stage from an elevated position outside of the rally venue in Butler, the United States Secret Service said.

Law enforcement officials said the secret service shot dead the suspected shooter at the election venue.

According to the US media report, the suspected shooter was confirmed dead, along with one bystander.

“Trump is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility,” Steven Cheung, Trump spokesperson said in a statement amidst a report of possible gunshots at him during his election rally in Pennsylvania.

Blood was seen on Trump's face and ear as he reached with his right hand toward his neck. Multiple media reports said that several gunshots were heard while Trump was addressing the rally.

Trump said he was shot at during his rally in Pennsylvania and a bullet pierced the upper part of his right ear.