Trump vows to stop outsourcing, as POTUS

Former American president Donald Trump has promised to end outsourcing if re-elected, which should sound alarm bells across India's multi-billion dollar outsourcing industry — whose largest customer is the US.

'Stop outsourcing, and turn the United States into a manufacturing superpower,' said Trump’s 2024 Republican Party platform, released ahead of the party convention next week to anoint him as the party nominee for the White House, in his third run.

The platform is a list of 20 promises that articulate Trump’s 'vision to Make America Great Again [MAGA] in a way that is concise and digestible for every voter', said Trump's senior campaign advisors Chris LaCivita and Susie Wiles. His team adds: