SpaceX and X platform to relocate HQs to Texas, Elon Musk announces

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk on Wednesday, 17 July said he will move the headquarters of its aerospace company as well as social media platform X from the US state of California.

Musk’s decision came after California Governor Gavin Newsom signed a new law that prevents schools from requiring employees to notify parents if students want to use names or pronouns other than what’s on their birth certificates.

“This is the final straw. Because of this law and the many others that preceded it, attacking both families and companies,” the tech billionaire posted.

“SpaceX will now move its HQ from Hawthorne, California, to Starbase, Texas,” Musk added.